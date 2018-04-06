Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $2.91. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 22083240 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHK. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, UBS began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,645.90, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

