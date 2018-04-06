Sidoti Upgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Buy

Sidoti upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $73.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,161.27, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.85 million. analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $163,320.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 332,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,699,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

