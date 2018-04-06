Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,661,000 after buying an additional 3,023,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,028,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,594,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,237,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,510,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $130.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344,350.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/chesley-taft-associates-llc-sells-1052-shares-of-johnson-johnson-jnj-updated-updated.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.