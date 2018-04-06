1,970 Shares in PepsiCo (PEP) Purchased by Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA

Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.2% of Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,903. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $156,394.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 61.57%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

