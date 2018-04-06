Chico’s (CHS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chico’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.3232262543736 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,193.69, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. Chico’s has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $587.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.75 million. Chico’s had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Chico’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Chico’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Chico’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chico’s in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chico’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

About Chico’s

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

