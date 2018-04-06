China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $4.27

Shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 4453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.07.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.36 million. equities research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 159,843 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $4.27” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/china-automotive-systems-caas-hits-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-4-27.html.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.