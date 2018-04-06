China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Biologic Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.429689989455 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CBPO stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,535. The company has a market cap of $2,674.81, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $120.46.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. research analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of China Biologic Products in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded China Biologic Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 target price on China Biologic Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

