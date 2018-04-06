China Life Insurance (LFC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Headlines about China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Life Insurance earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7413017523919 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Life Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE LFC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 518,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,786. The company has a market capitalization of $78,745.47, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 6.39.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Accident Insurance.

