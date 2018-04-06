China Life Insurance (LFC) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $13.48

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 518455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

LFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market cap of $78,745.47, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 124,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Accident Insurance.

