China Mobile (CHL) Upgraded at Jefferies Group

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHL. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nomura downgraded China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CHL stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $45.53. 645,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,627. The firm has a market cap of $186,408.81, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. China Mobile has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $56.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in China Mobile by 19.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 27.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 108,754 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,577,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 61.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and voice value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

