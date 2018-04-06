China Telecommunications (NYSE:CHA) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group upgraded shares of China Telecommunications (NYSE:CHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded China Telecommunications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura cut China Telecommunications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

CHA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,998.55, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. China Telecommunications has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHA. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Telecommunications by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 515,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Telecommunications by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of China Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of China Telecommunications by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of China Telecommunications by 374.8% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 38,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the period. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Telecommunications Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

