China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Separately, CLSA upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE CHU opened at $12.65 on Monday. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $39,318.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHU. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company’s businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses and others. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services.

