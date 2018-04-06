Ambarella Inc (AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 1,012 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $53,706.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,563.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Ambarella had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised Ambarella from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS raised Ambarella from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vetr lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.51 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 53.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

