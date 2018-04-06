Chronobank Price Reaches $9.81 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Chronobank token can now be bought for approximately $9.81 or 0.00148430 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Kucoin, Mercatox and Tidex. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $209,771.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00680682 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00184194 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035303 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank launched on February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Mercatox, Kucoin, Liqui, Tidex, Livecoin, HitBTC and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

