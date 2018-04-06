Chronologic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,835.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Chronologic has a market cap of $1.47 million and $1,835.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00034233 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and ForkDelta. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00686046 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185170 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035146 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00040558 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 947,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,842 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

