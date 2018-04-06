Chronos Trading 61.9% Higher This Week (CRX)

Chronos (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Chronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Chronos has a total market cap of $142,779.00 and approximately $282.00 worth of Chronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chronos has traded 61.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00615218 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003554 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00094984 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001480 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027744 BTC.

Chronos Coin Profile

Chronos (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. Chronos’ total supply is 73,729,962 coins. The official website for Chronos is chronos-coin.com. Chronos’ official Twitter account is @_Pennyauction_.

Buying and Selling Chronos

Chronos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Chronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronos must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

