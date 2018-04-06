CIBC Cuts Corus Entertainment (CJR.B) Price Target to C$9.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.06.

CJR.B stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 276,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,951. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

