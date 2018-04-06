CIBC Boosts Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$3.00

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Storm Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.35 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

Shares of TSE SRX traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.23. The company had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,383. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$2.33.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily owns interests in lands covering approximately an area of 109,000 net acres in 155 net sections located in Umbach. Storm Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

