AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

ACQ traded up C$1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.61. 96,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,379. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$17.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.11.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$733.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$720.78 million. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc (AutoCanada) is a Canada-based multi-location automobile dealership company. The Company offers a diversified range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products and other after-market products.

