Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $765.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post $765.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $784.60 million. Cinemark reported sales of $779.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $765.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.92 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cinemark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.91 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush set a $42.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray set a $47.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cinemark to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.12.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 6,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $261,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,139.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cinemark by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cinemark by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cinemark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 477,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 907,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,594. The stock has a market cap of $4,387.48, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

