CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CIRCOR International from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. 143,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,469. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $205.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 964,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,727,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

