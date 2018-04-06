Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $37.86

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.86 and last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 619969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.82 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2,501.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $482.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 7,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $305,347.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,941 shares of company stock valued at $335,140. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $37.86” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/cirrus-logic-crus-sets-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-37-86.html.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.