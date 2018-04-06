Cisco Systems (CSCO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $46.32 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.99 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,639,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,282,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $198,481.75, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

