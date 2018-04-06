Citigroup (C) Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884,165 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 227.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,629,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,395,000 after buying an additional 6,688,305 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 9,901,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,758,000 after buying an additional 2,997,928 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,531,000 after buying an additional 2,416,598 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,225,000 after buying an additional 2,416,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,730,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,371,000 after buying an additional 1,909,362 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $70.22 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $175,998.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Vetr cut shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

