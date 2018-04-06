Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a €101.00 ($124.69) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €178.00 ($219.75) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($179.01) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS set a €185.00 ($228.40) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($158.02) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €200.00 ($246.91) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €146.26 ($180.57).

Shares of WCH stock traded up €1.20 ($1.48) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €140.75 ($173.77). The stock had a trading volume of 188,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €90.59 ($111.84) and a 12-month high of €175.75 ($216.98).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, Wacker Polysilicon, and Siltronic. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids and emulsions, elastomers, resins, pyrogenic silica, and organofunctional silanes, which are primarily used as starting materials in the production of silicones.

