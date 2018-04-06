Citigroup Trims International Personal Finance (IPF) Target Price to GBX 300

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 315 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($4.21) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPF. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 347 ($4.87) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.61) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.79) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Personal Finance has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 275.75 ($3.87).

Shares of International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.30) on Tuesday. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 154.75 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 242.80 ($3.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 26,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.28), for a total value of £61,916.40 ($86,912.41).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company offers unsecured consumer finance products, channels and brands. Its segments include home credit and digital. Under home credit segment, the company offers home credit cash loans; money transfer loans; home, medical and life insurances; micro-business loans, and provident-branded digital loan products.

