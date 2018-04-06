Citigroup Cuts Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) Price Target to $6.50

Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.17.

NAP stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.59 and a current ratio of 12.59. Navios Maritime Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. Navios Maritime Midstream had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 4.64%. research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Midstream will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAP. CS Mckee LP raised its position in Navios Maritime Midstream by 33.0% during the third quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 64,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Midstream by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Midstream

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators.

