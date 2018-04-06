Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Citizens First (CZFC) Share Price

News stories about Citizens First (NASDAQ:CZFC) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens First earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.0931226179285 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CZFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954. The firm has a market cap of $64.46, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Citizens First has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $26.38.

Citizens First (NASDAQ:CZFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Citizens First had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeff Perkins acquired 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc R. Lively sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $61,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,716.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,166 shares of company stock worth $125,458. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens First

Citizens First Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens First Bank, Inc that provides various banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, and retail consumers. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, fixed and variable rate IRA accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

