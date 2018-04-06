CityFibre Infrastructure (LON:CITY) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure (LON:CITY) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 100 ($1.40) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.12) price target on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 5th. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.26) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on CityFibre Infrastructure in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 50 ($0.70) price objective for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.42) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.40) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 75 ($1.05).

CITY stock opened at GBX 41.10 ($0.58) on Thursday. CityFibre Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 71 ($1.00).

About CityFibre Infrastructure

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.

