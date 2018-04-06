Civic Market Capitalization Achieves $67.81 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Civic has a total market cap of $67.81 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, AEX and Liqui. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00681181 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185205 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00044801 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Civic

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Mercatox, ChaoEX, Livecoin, EtherDelta, Bittrex, Poloniex, BigONE, Liqui, AEX, Upbit, HitBTC and COSS. It is not currently possible to buy Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.