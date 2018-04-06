Clean Yield Group Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,026 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,141,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 116,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $13.43 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $115,304.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr upgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.05 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morningstar set a $23.50 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

