Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.06

News coverage about Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.1292441752698 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.95. 38,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,905. Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol L. Colman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return, consisting of cash distributions and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in energy master limited partnerships (MLPs).

