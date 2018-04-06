Clearfield (CLFD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLFD. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,201. The company has a market cap of $174.01, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.07. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 5.39%. research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 63.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

