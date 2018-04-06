Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of CLW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $592.95, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $57.25.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $202,266.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $441,308.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLW. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

