Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Clinigen Group stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 3,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,803.72, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of -0.79. Clinigen Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/clinigen-group-cligf-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.