CloakCoin Trading Down 2.9% This Week (CRYPTO:CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.92 million and $129,658.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $4.87 or 0.00073665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035342 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00052956 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012251 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021703 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00402594 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,115,408 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

