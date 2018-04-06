Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (9.80) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (9.60) (($0.13)) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cloudcall Group had a negative net margin of 37.69% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. The company had revenue of GBX 687 million during the quarter.

CALL opened at GBX 152.50 ($2.14) on Friday. Cloudcall Group has a 1-year low of GBX 85.60 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.10 ($2.50).

WARNING: “Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/cloudcall-group-call-releases-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-20-eps-updated-updated.html.

Cloudcall Group Company Profile

Cloudcall Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in software and unified communications business. The Company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services under the name cloud. The Company is a full-service communication provider.

