Cloudera (CLDR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Cloudera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.18 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Cloudera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of CLDR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 6,709,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,872. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $1,876.99 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 104.99% and a negative return on equity of 333.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, VP Wayne Kimber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cloudera (CLDR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Bank of America” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/cloudera-cldr-given-new-16-00-price-target-at-bank-of-america.html.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc is a developer of platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. The Company allows enterprises to operate, manage and move workloads across multiple architectures, mixing on premises and cloud environments, including all major public cloud infrastructure providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.