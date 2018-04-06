Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDR. Citigroup upgraded Cloudera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.18 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cloudera in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,141.03 and a P/E ratio of -4.24. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 333.14% and a negative net margin of 104.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Wayne Kimber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc is a developer of platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. The Company allows enterprises to operate, manage and move workloads across multiple architectures, mixing on premises and cloud environments, including all major public cloud infrastructure providers.

