Cloudera (CLDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.41% from the stock’s current price.

CLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cloudera in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of CLDR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 2,640,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,279. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,876.99 and a PE ratio of -4.24.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 333.14% and a negative net margin of 104.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, VP Wayne Kimber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cloudera by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth about $4,956,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Cloudera by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc is a developer of platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. The Company allows enterprises to operate, manage and move workloads across multiple architectures, mixing on premises and cloud environments, including all major public cloud infrastructure providers.

