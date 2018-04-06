CME Group (CME) PT Raised to $197.00 at Deutsche Bank

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $185.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.62. The stock had a trading volume of 535,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $54,628.39, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. CME Group has a 12-month low of $114.82 and a 12-month high of $171.71.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.85 million. CME Group had a net margin of 111.49% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $387,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,491,133.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $1,136,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,699 shares of company stock worth $6,266,062. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,489,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after buying an additional 189,971 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 672.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,773,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,099,000 after buying an additional 2,414,593 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CME Group by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,201,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,505,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,910,000 after buying an additional 89,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

