CMS Energy (CMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy's share price has outperformed the broader market in last one year. The company’s regulated electric power operations in Michigan generate a relatively stable and growing earnings stream. The company boasts a solid capital expenditure program to boost its infrastructural upgrades. It is currently focused on capacity maximization, reliability improvement, clean power generation and infrastructure upgrade. Under the electric utility operations, CMS Energy focuses on strengthening circuits and substations, replacing aging poles and installing smart meters. However, the company incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation, and closure of solid waste disposal facilities for coal ash.”

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.50 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo upgraded CMS Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE CMS opened at $45.56 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12,796.47, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $360,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 8,255.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

