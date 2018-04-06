Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CNA Financial (CNA) Stock Price

Media coverage about CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CNA Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.3701138842816 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,169. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $43.15 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13,343.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

In related news, EVP Larry A. Haefner sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $397,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott L. Weber sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $74,047.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,695.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

