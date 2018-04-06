CNB Bank Invests $419,000 in Nucor Co. (NUE) Stock

CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 14,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $917,749.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 333,775 shares in the company, valued at $21,401,653. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $2,666,617.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,312,607 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

NUE stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,327.37, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

