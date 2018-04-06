CNB Bank Takes $595,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,087,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 566,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,211,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,987,000 after purchasing an additional 509,356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,025,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,151,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,300.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 372,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,100,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $111.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,531.84, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/cnb-bank-acquires-shares-of-5090-ppg-industries-inc-ppg-updated-updated.html.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.