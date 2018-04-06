CNB Bank Invests $353,000 in 21st Century Fox (FOXA) Stock

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in 21st Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in 21st Century Fox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in 21st Century Fox by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 21st Century Fox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in 21st Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.36 on Friday. 21st Century Fox has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $66,950.36, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. 21st Century Fox had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that 21st Century Fox will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. 21st Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of 21st Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21st Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of 21st Century Fox from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of 21st Century Fox in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. 21st Century Fox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

21st Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

