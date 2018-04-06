CNB Bank Acquires Shares of 15,543 Kohl’s (KSS)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,005,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,574,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,729,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after acquiring an additional 680,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,681,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,702,000 after acquiring an additional 564,109 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.66.

In related news, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $9,151,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,666 shares of company stock valued at $18,808,714. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $10,695.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. The company also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,154 department stores, 12 FILA outlets, and 3 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

