Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $742,000 Position in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,261 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of CNB Financial worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joel E. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,157.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,414 shares of company stock worth $72,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $447.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.74. CNB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.26 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.31%. research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCNE. BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company of CNB Bank (the Bank); CNB Securities Corporation, which maintains investments in debt and equity securities; CNB Insurance Agency, which provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products, and Holiday Financial Services Corporation, which offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment.

