CNH Industrial (CNHI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNH Industrial earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9575125065706 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.40) on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,225. The firm has a market cap of $16,218.63, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.02. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/cnh-industrial-cnhi-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated.html.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.