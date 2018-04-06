Critical Survey: Triumph Group (TGI) and COBHAM (OTCMKTS:CBHMY)

COBHAM (OTCMKTS: CBHMY) and Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares COBHAM and Triumph Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COBHAM N/A N/A N/A Triumph Group -7.68% 27.59% 5.31%

Risk & Volatility

COBHAM has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for COBHAM and Triumph Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COBHAM 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Group 2 6 3 0 2.09

Triumph Group has a consensus price target of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Triumph Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Group is more favorable than COBHAM.

Dividends

COBHAM pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Triumph Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. COBHAM pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Triumph Group pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COBHAM and Triumph Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COBHAM $2.65 billion 1.65 $101.29 million $0.24 15.21 Triumph Group $3.53 billion 0.37 -$42.95 million $6.54 4.04

COBHAM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Triumph Group. Triumph Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COBHAM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Triumph Group beats COBHAM on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COBHAM

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Other European countries, Australia, andinternationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment offers safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment provides critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, including radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves the defense, radar and electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flight operations, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is based in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

